"We know how to do this" — Lukashenko on the production of modern military communications equipment

Belarus has mastered the production of state-of-the-art military communications equipment. President Alexander Lukashenko announced this to journalists at the Obuz-Lesnovsky combined-arms training ground, BelTA reports.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, when it comes to signal troops, success depends on skill rather than sheer numbers. "The communications equipment we have today enables us to operate with fewer personnel—in terms of headcount. But it is not just about numbers; it is about skills and the equipment itself. What we've seen today is a cutting-edge technology—exactly what is needed," the President said.

The head of state recalled that several years ago, he set a goal for Belarus to develop its own capabilities in this sector, extending all the way to space-based communications. "Today, we have that capability, though not yet in sufficient quantities. We need more. Based on our discussions [referring to the events with military personnel at the training ground — Ed.] and the practical exercises, we will decide on the timeline for equipping not just the army, but the entire Armed Forces—everyone in uniform who carries a weapon—with modern communications equipment. We have the expertise to do this," the Belarusian leader declared.