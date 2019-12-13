3.42 RUB
Work to combat coronavirus remains under personal control of head of state
The day before, Alexander Lukashenko visited the regional hospital in Mogilev.
About 1 500 employees work here. Less than half of the beds have now been allocated for patients with coronavirus. According to the head physician, there is a decrease in morbidity. Traditionally, the President visited several departments where patients with COVID are treated, talked with doctors and patients working in the "red zone". Alexander Lukashenko thanked the doctors for their quiet work during the pandemic.
The President met with the hospital staff. Vaccination has become one of the topics of discussion. 3 ways are being considered: in the near future to purchase an already produced vaccine in order to inoculate risk groups, to establish production of a Russian drug in the republic, and also to develop our own vaccine.
Now a large-scale construction is underway in the territory of the Mogilev hospital. A cardio-surgical facility is being built. It is planned to be commissioned in November next year.
