Aryna Sabalenka Became the First Belarusian on the Cover of Time

Aryna Sabalenka just made history.

The world’s No. 1 tennis player has become the first Belarusian to appear on the cover of Time magazine. In the interview she spoke candidly about defeats, the grind of competition, and growing up in Minsk.

Time calls her “the brightest tennis player in the world” — bold, tough, and straightforward. Sabalenka herself put it simply:

“I want to be remembered as a fighter on the court, but also cool and fun off it. I think it’s very important for kids who are training to understand that you need balance.”

She has now joined an exclusive club: one of only ten women in WTA history to hold the No. 1 ranking for at least 100 weeks. The list includes Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert.

Off the court she dominates too. With 7.2 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, Sabalenka has a larger social-media presence than any other active tennis player (Serena Williams excepted). She also runs her own YouTube series, “Arina’s Arena,” documenting her life.

In July 2026 she returned to where it all started — School No. 86 in Minsk — to open new tennis courts and run a master class for young players. The homecoming hit hard.

“So many good memories, so many inspiring emotions and joy. I’m really happy to be home again, to talk with friends I hadn’t seen in a long time, and to visit the school where everything began and where they helped me so much back then.”

From the courts of a Minsk school to the cover of one of America’s most iconic magazines. No hype required. Just a Belarusian who keeps winning.