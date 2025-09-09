Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Tennis

123
Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Semifinal at WTA-500 Tournament in Berlin

Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Semifinal at WTA-500 Tournament in Berlin

Aryna Sabalenka Retains No. 1 WTA Ranking After Roland Garros

Aryna Sabalenka Retains No. 1 WTA Ranking After Roland Garros

Aryna Sabalenka Wins Her First WTA-1000 Tournament in Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka Wins Her First WTA-1000 Tournament in Indian Wells

Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka announces engagement to Brazilian businessman

Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka announces engagement to Brazilian businessman

Aryna Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina in Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina in Australian Open final

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka wins WTA 500 tournament in Brisbane

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka wins WTA 500 tournament in Brisbane

Aryna Sabalenka reaches her third consecutive WTA-500 final in Brisbane

Aryna Sabalenka reaches her third consecutive WTA-500 final in Brisbane

Sabalenka Named World's Best Tennis Player by the WTA for the Second Consecutive Year

Sabalenka Named World's Best Tennis Player by the WTA for the Second Consecutive Year

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka May Reach WTA-1000 Final in Wuhan

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka May Reach WTA-1000 Final in Wuhan

3,292 points gap — Sabalenka confidently leads WTA rankings after winning US Open

3,292 points gap — Sabalenka confidently leads WTA rankings after winning US Open

123
Live broadcast