3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.19 BYN
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Semifinal at WTA-500 Tournament in Berlin
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka won her second match at the WTA-500 tournament in Berlin with a prize fund of €1 million, BELTA reports
Aryna Sabalenka Retains No. 1 WTA Ranking After Roland Garros
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka retained her lead in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings following the French Open
Aryna Sabalenka Wins Her First WTA-1000 Tournament in Indian Wells
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka won her first WTA-1000 tournament in Indian Wells, USA
Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka announces engagement to Brazilian businessman
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka announced her engagement to Brazilian businessman of Greek descent, Georgios Frangoulis
Aryna Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina in Australian Open final
Aryna Sabalenka continues her winning streak in Melbourne!
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka wins WTA 500 tournament in Brisbane
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka wins WTA 500 tournament in Brisbane
Aryna Sabalenka reaches her third consecutive WTA-500 final in Brisbane
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka has reached her third consecutive final of the WTA-500 tournament in Brisbane, Australia, with a prize fund of $1.2 million, BELTA reports
Sabalenka Named World's Best Tennis Player by the WTA for the Second Consecutive Year
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced the results of its annual vote
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka May Reach WTA-1000 Final in Wuhan
Aryna Sabalenka is just two steps away from defending her title at the prestigious WTA-1000 tournament in Wuhan
3,292 points gap — Sabalenka confidently leads WTA rankings after winning US Open
A gap of more than 3.2 thousand points — Sabalenka confidently leads the WTA rankings after winning the US Open