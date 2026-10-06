Belarusian Freestyle and Alpine Skiers Granted Neutral Status

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has updated its list of neutral athletes for the 2026/27 season, the FIS website reports.

The new version of the document includes the Belarusian freestyle skiers Anna Guskova, Anastasia Andriyanova, Lyubov Pilipenko, Vladislav Voznyuk and Stepan Zelenko, and the alpine skiers Maria Shkanova and Ivan Avdeyev. Our athletes competed under the FIS flag in the Olympic season, but once it ended the relevant applications had to be submitted anew.

The list of neutral athletes from Belarus and Russia will be supplemented.