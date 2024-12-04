Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Winter sports

1
Seven Belarusian Athletes to Compete at the Winter Olympics in Italy

Seven Belarusian Athletes to Compete at the Winter Olympics in Italy

Special Atmosphere of Night Skiing in Silichi: Try it Once and Fall in Love Forever

Special Atmosphere of Night Skiing in Silichi: Try it Once and Fall in Love Forever

Winter Season in Full Swing: Belarus' Ski Resorts Waiting for Guests

Winter Season in Full Swing: Belarus' Ski Resorts Waiting for Guests

CAS Rules Disqualification of Belarusian and Russian Athletes from FIS Competitions Illegal

CAS Rules Disqualification of Belarusian and Russian Athletes from FIS Competitions Illegal

2026 Winter Olympics: What will be the eligibility requirements for Belarusians and Russians?

2026 Winter Olympics: What will be the eligibility requirements for Belarusians and Russians?

International Ski Mountaineering Federation allows Belarusian athletes to qualify for Olympics

International Ski Mountaineering Federation allows Belarusian athletes to qualify for Olympics

1
Live broadcast