Winter sports
Seven Belarusian Athletes to Compete at the Winter Olympics in Italy
In total, seven talented Belarusian sportswomen will represent their country at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy
Special Atmosphere of Night Skiing in Silichi: Try it Once and Fall in Love Forever
People from many countries come to the Belarusian ski resort
Winter Season in Full Swing: Belarus' Ski Resorts Waiting for Guests
The Silichi and Logoisk ski resorts even offer night skiing
CAS Rules Disqualification of Belarusian and Russian Athletes from FIS Competitions Illegal
Belarusian athletes will have the opportunity to compete at the Olympic Games in Italy as neutrals
2026 Winter Olympics: What will be the eligibility requirements for Belarusians and Russians?
Only 139 days remain until the main event of the quadrennial – the Winter Olympics
International Ski Mountaineering Federation allows Belarusian athletes to qualify for Olympics
The ski mountaineering competitions will debut in the Olympic program in 2026 in Italy, where 36 athletes
