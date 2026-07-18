Politics Over Sport: The Coalition Working to Keep Belarusian Handball Off the World Stage

Just when it seemed the ice was finally breaking, new obstacles have emerged.

Following the International Handball Federation’s (IHF) decision to heed the latest IOC recommendations and remove the blanket ban on Belarusian and Russian athletes, hope was short-lived. Behind the scenes, certain European sports officials are now actively assembling a coalition aimed at keeping Belarus out of top-level international handball.

In an exclusive interview with “First Information,” Vladimir Konoplev, President of the Belarusian Handball Federation, spoke candidly about the situation.

“They gave permission with one hand,” Konoplev said, “but with the other they announced they would consult with the European Handball Federation — to see what their position would be, and so on. Unfortunately, the highest level of handball is concentrated almost entirely in Europe, so we have no choice but to reckon with the EHF.”

According to Konoplev, the European Handball Federation itself is not fundamentally opposed to the return of Belarusian teams. The real resistance comes from political forces actively pressuring national federations, coaches, and athletes in various countries to act against both Belarus and Russia.

Meanwhile, Belarus and Russia have been provisionally placed in the IHF Cup. If approved, they would compete in a group with Bulgaria, Luxembourg, and Lithuania. Yet even this opportunity remains under threat of political veto.

Once again, Belarusian handball finds itself at the centre of a familiar modern sporting paradox: formal barriers are removed, only to be replaced by informal ones — quiet lobbying, backroom deals, and selective “consultations.” While lofty speeches about Olympic values and sporting unity echo from the podiums, a subtler, determined effort continues in the corridors of European federations to keep certain nations on the sidelines of world sport.