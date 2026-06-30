Sabalenka advances to the round of 32 at Wimbledon

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has made a successful start to her Wimbledon campaign, according to BELTA.

In her opening match, the world's number one tennis player faced Serbian Teodora Kostovic, ranked 184th in the world, and won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. The match lasted 1 hour and 5 minutes.

In the second round, Sabalenka will face the winner of the match between Ukrainian Oleksandra Oleynikova (ranked 53rd in the WTA rankings) and American McCartney Kessler (ranked 57).

Another Belarusian tennis player, Iryna Shymanovich (216), will play her 1/64 final match on June 30 against Viktoria Golubic (62), a representative of Switzerland. Shymanovich reached the Wimbledon main stage by defeating Canadian Katherine Sebov (245) in the qualification round - 4:6, 6:3, 7:6, Czech tennis player Dominika Salkova (128) - 7:6, 3:6, 6:4 and Belgian Greet Minnen (195) - 6:4, 6:2. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (124) failed to reach the main stage, losing in the decisive qualification match to Canadian Bianca Andreescu (180) - 3:6, 6:7. In the first round, Sasnovich defeated British tennis player Katie Dunn (575) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, and then defeated Australian Storm Hunter (185) 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 in a three-set match.

The women's singles final of the 139th Wimbledon tournament will take place on July 11, with the men's decider taking place a day later. The total prize fund for this year's tournament is a record £62.4 million. The winners of the women's and men's singles will each earn £3.6 million. Last year, Poland's Iga Świętek and Italy's Jannik Sinner won the title.