Sabalenka and Djokovic to Open Mixed Doubles at US Open 2026

Sabalenka and Djokovic start in mixed doubles at the 2026 US Open.

First-round matches in the mixed doubles competition of the US Open tennis championship will take place, BELTA reports.

World No. 1 Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Serbian Novak Djokovic will meet Czech tennis player Kateřina Siniaková and Britain’s Henry Patten in their opening match. Originally Sabalenka and Djokovic were scheduled to face Canadian Leylah Fernandez and American Frances Tiafoe, but the latter pair withdrew from the tournament.

The mixed doubles tournament at the US Open is being held for the second time in an updated format. Until the semifinals, matches will be played under a shortened program — to four points rather than six in each set. The final will be contested in the classic format; its winners will earn $1 million as a pair.

Last year the champions were Italian tennis players Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who defeated Pole Iga Świątek and Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final — 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.

The main stage of the fourth Grand Slam tournament of the season will take place in New York from 30 August to 13 September. Its total prize fund will amount to a record $108 million; the champions in the men’s and women’s singles will each receive $5.5 million.

A year ago the winner of the women’s tournament was Aryna Sabalenka; among the men Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz prevailed.