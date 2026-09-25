From the Amazon to Siberia: BRICS Satellites to Watch Earth’s Environment from Space

BRICS countries are creating a joint Earth remote-sensing satellite system. Observation from space is intended to help identify environmental threats, assess the scale and possible consequences of natural disasters, and detect violations of environmental law, TV BRICS reports.

The world around us is changing faster than it often appears. City residents complain about landfills and air pollution, but larger forces are also reshaping the planet: rising temperatures, melting glaciers, droughts, storms, floods, desertification and deforestation.

Earth remote-sensing systems make it possible to study these shifting processes from a distance and to measure their scale. Imagery continuously transmitted by satellites is used for both practical and scientific work on ecology and global environmental change.

The first attempts to observe Earth processes from space — including images of atmospheric layers for weather monitoring — date back to the 1960s. Meteorological satellites were the first to give science a comprehensive view of cloud cover and the planet’s geological structure.

The technology has advanced sharply since then. Modern Earth-observation satellites do more than photograph the surface. They carry scanners that record electromagnetic radiation reflected or emitted by objects on Earth. Craft in different orbits capture images in the visible, infrared and microwave spectra. Some use radar to see through clouds and in darkness. Others operate in the ultraviolet and gamma ranges.

New sensors continue to appear. Infrared imagery reveals heat and therefore fires and volcanoes. Microwaves penetrate cloud cover and show soil moisture, ocean temperature and ice thickness. The more spectral channels available, the more complex the environmental questions scientists can answer.

The BRICS remote-sensing constellation

In August 2021, the heads of the BRICS space agencies signed a memorandum on cooperation in an orbital grouping of Earth remote-sensing satellites. The agreement provided for data exchange to monitor climate, the environment, agriculture and emergency response. The expanded group of BRICS countries now shares imagery from operating spacecraft, including Russia’s Kanopus-V and Resurs-P satellites as well as Chinese, Indian and South African Earth-observation systems.

The project draws on Gaofen-6 and Ziyuan III-02 (China), CBERS-4 (Brazil and China), Kanopus-V (Russia), and Resourcesat-2 and 2A (India), with ground stations in Sanya, Cuiabá, the Moscow Region, Shadnagar, Hyderabad and Hartbeesthoek.

“The ground station in Cuiabá is the Brazilian node: it tracks the satellite during its pass, then receives, processes and formats the data before sending them to the satellite control centre,” Gabriela de Fátima Sia, a specialist in sustainable development, international environmental cooperation, water resources and forest ecosystems, a member of the BRICS Student Commission and coordinator of the youth secretariat of the Centre for Integration and Cooperation between Russia and Latin America (CICRAL), told TV BRICS.

The economic logic is set out by CRESDA, China’s Centre for Resources Satellite Data and Application: networked operations reduce each country’s investment in satellites and ground stations while expanding the imaging capacity of every spacecraft in the BRICS constellation.

A joint BRICS committee on space cooperation was established in 2022. At the summit in Rio de Janeiro, the grouping announced the creation of a BRICS Space Council. The initiative is presented as a step toward peaceful uses of space. Combined, BRICS countries operate about 1,500 spacecraft and host 21 spaceports and launch complexes.

Environmental uses

BRICS satellites fly in different orbits, observe Earth across multiple spectral ranges and help member states tackle a wide range of environmental tasks.

“Solving environmental problems without Earth remote-sensing satellites is no longer realistic,” said Alexandra Kudzagova, an expert in environmental law and a public figure in the environmental field. “It is not only that many BRICS countries have vast territories where inspectorates cannot provide continuous coverage. It is also the volume and variety of information these satellites supply.”

Above all, the satellites allow environmental agencies to act earlier. Observation from space can reveal threats in advance, measure the scale of an incident, support response planning and then track the work as it proceeds.

The systems are used to monitor desertification, permafrost degradation, landfill expansion, flood extent and forest-fire area — and to choose countermeasures on the basis of those data. Kudzagova argues that satellites can also become a full part of state systems for detecting environmental offences. In Russia, she notes, remote-sensing data have already helped prevent illegal stake-net fishing off Sakhalin and record ship discharges in the Caspian Sea.

The main effect of continuous monitoring, she said, is fewer violations: once resource users know that breaches will be detected and punished, modernisation becomes cheaper than non-compliance.

The Amazon, the Gobi and Russia’s forests

Earth-observation satellites already play a central role in studying and protecting distinctive natural regions across the BRICS countries, including the Amazon. The tropical forests of the Amazon basin are under round-the-clock watch from space. That coverage helps detect fires, assess ecosystem health, track river levels and climate change, and, above all, measure deforestation.

According to Brazil’s official PRODES satellite programme for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon biome, forest loss fell from 13,000 square kilometres in 2021 to less than 6,000 square kilometres in 2024–2025 — a decline of more than 55 percent over four years and the lowest figure in 11 years. The drop from 2024 to 2025 alone was 11.08 percent, Kudzagova said.

Amazon forests are watched by satellites from several countries and organisations, including Brazil’s national INPE programme and the joint Brazilian-Chinese CBERS spacecraft.

The Chinese-Brazilian satellites’ advantage is a wide-angle camera that images a swath 890 kilometres wide at a resolution of 260 metres, providing near-global coverage in about five days in the green and near-infrared bands. A Chinese CCD camera offers much higher resolution — 20 metres across a 113-kilometre swath — but needs about 26 days for full Earth coverage. That combination of rapid, lower-resolution revisits and slower, high-resolution imaging underpins Brazil’s monitoring system, Sia explained.

Satellites are equally important in monitoring the Gobi Desert. They record the advance of sand onto farmland and pasture, as well as tree-felling and large-scale planting under China’s “Great Green Wall” project, which is intended to protect three northern regions from further desert expansion. By 2050 the belt is expected to stretch some 4,500 kilometres. Multispectral remote-sensing instruments already show measurable changes in the ecosystem.

The same systems watch Russia’s forests, which cover more than 790 million hectares. Space monitoring is used to track wildfires, estimate damage and follow the recovery of green areas, drawing on data from Roscosmos and Rosleskhoz. Artificial intelligence is increasingly applied to terabytes of imagery to detect changes invisible to the human eye.

All Russian forests subject to active timber harvesting are under monitoring, which has sped up the detection and prevention of illegal logging. In 2023, the volume of illegally harvested timber fell by more than 1.6 times from 2022, from 343,500 to 212,200 cubic metres.

The largest areas under space surveillance are Siberia, the Urals, the Far East and the Northwestern Federal District. In 2026, the area of continuous remote monitoring of forest use by Rosleskhoz reached 99 million hectares, up 10 percent in a year.

Agriculture, water and new national missions

Earth-observation satellites also track fields and harvests in India. In South Africa, space-based monitoring is used to measure water reserves, soil moisture, the extent of rivers and lakes, reservoir levels, and Earth’s gravity field in order to assess underground aquifers.

The United Arab Emirates operates Arab Satellite 813, which carries a hyperspectral scanner. The project is run by the National Space Science and Technology Centre with funding from the UAE Space Agency. The hyperspectral instrument covers 205 spectral channels from 400 to 1,700 nanometres and offers a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR ≥ 150). That allows detailed monitoring of coastal waters, soils, vegetation and pollution. The satellite also carries a panchromatic camera for high-resolution imagery and an atmospheric polarimeter to correct the data. It is the UAE’s first hyperspectral Earth-observation satellite.

At the end of 2025, Egypt successfully launched the SPNEX remote-sensing satellite from the Jiuquan launch site in China. The craft is designed to collect high-resolution images for agriculture, water resources and urban planning. Egyptian engineers took part in its development and integration.

In April 2026, Egypt also sent the multispectral ClimCam camera, equipped with artificial-intelligence algorithms, to the International Space Station. Its main tasks are to monitor climate change, vegetation and water resources.

Experts interviewed for the report expect BRICS space cooperation to deepen. A multipolar world, they argue, will be hard to achieve without successful national and joint space programmes.

The next test, they say, will be a shift from sharing imagery produced by existing, often dual-use satellites to a jointly designed and launched constellation. That will require technical, budgetary and political coordination. It is at that point, Sia said, that BRICS space cooperation will show whether it is a diplomatic gesture or lasting infrastructure for responding to the climate crisis across the Global South.