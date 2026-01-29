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Ecology
On June 5, Belarus Celebrates Environmental Protection Day
In the global ranking of the Environmental Performance Index among 180 countries, Belarus is in 32nd place and is included in the list of countries with minimal environmental impact
Scientists Warn of Possible Collapse of "Doomsday Glacier" in 2026
The "Doomsday Glacier" in West Antarctica, as the giant Thwaites Glacier is known, poses a serious threat to six countries
Tropical deforestation slows by 36% in 2025
Tropical deforestation slowed by 36% in 2025
40 years since the Chernobyl disaster: facts about the accident
On April 26, 1986, the largest man-made disaster of the 20th century occurred – the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident
Rebirth from the Ashes: How Belarus Is Winning the Long War Against Chernobyl
Forty years after the world’s worst nuclear disaster poisoned nearly a quarter of its territory, Belarus has turned radioactive wasteland into a living laboratory of resilience, science, and disciplined hope
Area of radioactive contamination from Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Belarus decreased to 12%
The situation in the Gomel and Mogilev regions remains under special monitoring
Radioactive contamination levels in several Belarusian territories decreasing
Minsk discussed the protection of the rights of citizens affected by the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident
Specially protected natural areas cover 9.2% of Belarus's land area
Specially protected natural areas cover 9.2% of Belarus's land area
Belarus' Government Approves Strategy and National Plan for Biodiversity Conservation
The strategy provides for the maintaining ecological integrity and connectivity of natural ecosystems, restoring at least 30% of damaged and inefficiently used ecological systems
Environmental Blockade: How the Polish Fence is Destroying Belovezhskaya Pushcha
Belovezhskaya Pushcha, Europe's oldest forest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been divided in two for over three years