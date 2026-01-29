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On June 5, Belarus Celebrates Environmental Protection Day

On June 5, Belarus Celebrates Environmental Protection Day

Scientists Warn of Possible Collapse of "Doomsday Glacier" in 2026

Scientists Warn of Possible Collapse of "Doomsday Glacier" in 2026

Tropical deforestation slows by 36% in 2025

Tropical deforestation slows by 36% in 2025

40 years since the Chernobyl disaster: facts about the accident

40 years since the Chernobyl disaster: facts about the accident

Rebirth from the Ashes: How Belarus Is Winning the Long War Against Chernobyl

Rebirth from the Ashes: How Belarus Is Winning the Long War Against Chernobyl

Area of radioactive contamination from Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Belarus decreased to 12%

Area of radioactive contamination from Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Belarus decreased to 12%

Radioactive contamination levels in several Belarusian territories decreasing

Radioactive contamination levels in several Belarusian territories decreasing

Specially protected natural areas cover 9.2% of Belarus's land area

Specially protected natural areas cover 9.2% of Belarus's land area

Belarus' Government Approves Strategy and National Plan for Biodiversity Conservation

Belarus' Government Approves Strategy and National Plan for Biodiversity Conservation

Environmental Blockade: How the Polish Fence is Destroying Belovezhskaya Pushcha

Environmental Blockade: How the Polish Fence is Destroying Belovezhskaya Pushcha

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