Brest Fortress surpasses Tower of London and Versailles

Belarusian historical heritage is confidently strengthening its position on the international stage. The Brest Hero Fortress has been included in the top 300 world landmarks according to the authoritative resource Castle Map.

Nearly 8,000 significant sites from all corners of the world participated in the selection. In the global ranking, the legendary citadel surpassed 92% of the submitted locations, including Versailles in France and the Tower of London in Britain.

A total of 39 Belarusian sites were included in the international list, including the Nesvizh and Grodno castles.