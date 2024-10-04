Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
Minsk

Brest Region

1
Fico to Join Brest Commemorations for 85th Anniversary of Nazi Germany’s Assault on the Soviet Union

Fico to Join Brest Commemorations for 85th Anniversary of Nazi Germany’s Assault on the Soviet Union

President of Belarus: Russians Offer Belarus a "Good Share" of Work in Aircraft and Shipbuilding

President of Belarus: Russians Offer Belarus a "Good Share" of Work in Aircraft and Shipbuilding

Lukashenko spoke openly with Polesie residents about war and peace

Lukashenko spoke openly with Polesie residents about war and peace

1
Live broadcast