3.84 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.20 BYN
Brest Region
Fico to Join Brest Commemorations for 85th Anniversary of Nazi Germany’s Assault on the Soviet Union
Slovak Prime Minister signals continued engagement with key chapters of World War II history across Europe.
President of Belarus: Russians Offer Belarus a "Good Share" of Work in Aircraft and Shipbuilding
President Alexander Lukashenko stated that Russians offered Belarus a "good share" of work in the fields of aircraft and shipbuilding
Lukashenko spoke openly with Polesie residents about war and peace
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko urged to return to the Polesie development program. As it was said, it is necessary to restore final order on these lands
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