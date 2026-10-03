“Changing Before Our Eyes”: A Record Year for Ocean Heat

In 2025 the world ocean absorbed a record amount of heat — 23 zettajoules — raising the temperature of ocean waters and making them less suitable for life, the Copernicus report on the state of the world ocean says, BelTA reported.

“An explosive inflow of thermal energy, almost 40 times all the energy consumed by humanity that year, is occurring against large-scale changes in deep-water basins of fundamental importance to life on Earth,” the report said. The ocean has absorbed about one third of the carbon dioxide emitted by humanity and about 90 percent of the additional heat retained by greenhouse gases.

The authors noted an acceleration in global sea-level rise. The ocean has been rising by about 3.8 mm a year since 1999; from 2012 to 2025 the rate increased to 4.2 mm a year. Over the past 40 years, the data indicate, the acidity of ocean waters has risen by approximately 17 percent, and regions that were already highly saline are becoming saltier still.

“The ocean is changing before our eyes,” said Pierre Bahurel, the French oceanographer and chief executive of Mercator Ocean International.

The report documents extensive damage to marine life from heat. From January 2023 to September 2025, 84 percent of the world’s coral reefs were exposed to heat stress that causes bleaching. Over the past 30 years nearly 5 percent of the ocean has seen a lasting shift in the growth patterns of phytoplankton, the tiny organisms that underpin food chains and regulate carbon flows. In Antarctica in 2022, chicks in four emperor-penguin colonies did not survive because the ice at the breeding sites vanished long before the birds had grown waterproof feathers.

A joule is a unit of heat: the electricity needed to run a one-watt device for one second. A zettajoule is a billion trillion joules.