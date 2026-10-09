The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) possesses great potential, and its member states derive economic benefits and achieve sustainable development. Expert opinion

Yuri Krupnov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Institute for Demography, Migration and Regional Development (Russia):

"The potential of the CIS is far from exhausted, despite the fact that many—right from the start—predicted that this structure, created to facilitate a 'civilized divorce' among the former Soviet republics, would quickly wither away. That did not happen, and that is both good and right. The work of the CIS should be welcomed and supported in every way. Above all, it is an organization fostering a respectful attitude among the former republics that have remained within the CIS. The Commonwealth of Independent States represents the potential and opportunity for Central Eurasia to regain its stature and strength and to lead the global majority."