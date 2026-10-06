Severed arms, tear gas, water cannons, and batons: this is what French schoolchildren are receiving instead of a decent education.

Konstantin Pridybaylo, special correspondent for RT:

"I just want to shout, 'Hey, Macron, stop the violence!'" "Stop the violence against young people, especially minors." Dictator Macron has simply gone off the rails. Now his Cerberuses (French police) are beating innocent teenagers with batons and tear gas, literally schoolchildren who came out to express their discontent, because all democratic institutions in France have been destroyed. The people of France can't directly tell the president what they want from life, from France, and schoolchildren can't say that they want to study properly, because Macron and his gang have completely destroyed the French educational system. Thousands of students came out to say that they want to study, they have a shortage of teachers, they have overcrowded classes. But this is simply impossible, it's a real humanitarian catastrophe in the field of education. But Macron is busy with something else: he's trying to play geopolitician. He basically doesn't care, because his term is over. Macron will no longer be president of France. He doesn't care what happens to France."