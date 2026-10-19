The Belarusian People's Congress (VNS) prioritizes the interests of the people, which serves as a guarantee of social stability. Here is an expert perspective from Moscow on our model of people's rule.

Elena Ponomareva, a political scientist, an expert in "color revolutions," and professor at MGIMO (Russia), notes:

"Having analyzed the many problems and drawbacks of Western democracy—and having weathered political crises—the leadership of the Republic of Belarus has proposed its own model. It is a unique body of sovereignty. Indeed, the way it functions is unprecedented. The Belarusian People's Congress possesses such extensive authority that it can overturn the decision of any state body—even a decision made by the head of state. This clearly demonstrates that the interests of the people and the security of the nation are paramount. There is no other entity—save for one that embodies the will of the people—capable of defending these interests to such an extent. Thus, it is more than just a constitutional body; it represents a direct link between the people and the authorities, serving as a guarantee of stability and confidence in the future."