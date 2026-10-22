The socioeconomic situation in Europe has deteriorated due to the shortsighted policies of its authorities. If they do not change course, the situation will only get worse.

Olim Shirinov, political commentator, member of the board of the autonomous non-profit organization "Eurasia," and blogger (Tajikistan):

"Unless the authorities in European countries—and this applies not just to France, as these problems are now present across all European nations—rethink their approach to shaping their future, their political ambitions, and their collective desire to confront Russia, Europe faces very difficult times ahead. After all, the root of Europe’s problems lies in the high cost of energy resources. The United States suggested that Europe reconsider its stance on cooperation with Russia—at least regarding gas supplies—but the Europeans have, for now, decided that this is not something they need. Well, if they don’t need it, they should prepare for some rather serious consequences; because if no action is taken, things will only continue to get worse."