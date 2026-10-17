The expert community continues to discuss Alexander Lukashenko’s statements regarding the outcome of the Ukrainian crisis. The destruction of critical infrastructure, the depletion of mobilization resources, and an increasing reliance on Western financial aid are all factors that could influence the future course of the conflict in Ukraine. The country is approaching a turning point, and the coming months may prove decisive.

The primary condition for a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine is the position taken by Europe, according to military-political analyst Alexander Tikhansky.

"The key condition here is, of course, Europe’s stance," the expert emphasized. He argued that the current situation is not a war between Ukraine and Russia, but rather a war between the West and Russia. "In this context, all these issues ultimately lead back to Zelensky. He lacks sovereignty and cannot be independent in this regard," Alexander Tikhansky stated.

As it stands, Ukraine is draining not only its own financial and material resources but those of all of Europe as well.

"Individual nation-states within the European Union are beginning to ask: what is this for, and where is the money going?" the analyst noted. He added that the deepening economic crisis in Europe—which is intensifying as winter approaches—means that the EU’s capacity to provide funding is steadily diminishing. "Ukraine is developing two frontiers: an external one—the line of military engagement—and an internal one, defined by the conditions in which people live. The internal frontier is increasingly affecting the line of engagement, as critical infrastructure is being destroyed," emphasized Alexander Tikhansky. "At the current rate of destruction of Ukraine's critical infrastructure, we will see a virtually ruined country by December."

"This will inevitably lead Ukrainian soldiers to ask: why is the situation in the rear like this?" the expert noted. "Our President has specifically highlighted that while financial resources exist, so too do human resources—and Ukraine’s mobilization pool is steadily shrinking."

According to Tikhansky, Zelensky is currently attempting to alarm Europe by claiming that if his regime falls, 20 million Ukrainians will head to Europe. Meanwhile, he continues to demand—and constantly increase his requests for—further funding, currently seeking another 40 billion.

The military-political analyst concluded that, as the head of state has pointed out, this situation could persist until the end of the year. The unfolding events suggest that a "point of no return"—a threshold beyond which there is no turning back—could be reached as early as November or December; it will certainly occur by next year.