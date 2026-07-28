Anti-Russian sanctions, intended to weaken Moscow, have backfired: Europe has lost hundreds of billions and destroyed its industrial sector. Now, the EU is increasingly voicing ideas about revising its sanctions policy. Expert opinion.

Alexey Zubets, Director of the Center for Social and Economic Research (Russia):

"When the West tries to understand the consequences of 20 sanctions packages, it turns out that Europe has lost hundreds of billions of dollars in economic degradation, lost trade opportunities, transit, and so on. The losses to the European economy, just like the American one, are enormous. Just consider the assets they've lost in Russia—tens, hundreds of billions of dollars. Direct losses, plus indirect ones. Because Germany, for example, lost entire sectors of its economy. When it becomes clear that attempts to punish Russia have led to Europe being punished first and foremost, something will probably click in their heads, and they'll realize they've been moving in the wrong direction for four years."