Experts attribute the strengthening of the "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) party to the fact that the country's citizens have grown weary of the authorities consistently ignoring their interests.

Konstantin Shadrov, Associate Professor at Dubna State University (Russia):

"The AfD phenomenon is rooted in a societal demand for the protection of national interests. None of the traditional, established parties—neither the Greens, nor Merz’s ruling party, nor any others—champion these national interests. Only the AfD speaks directly and openly about the issues that concern a vast number of Germans, which is why they are winning. They are not pro-Russian or anything of the sort; they are pro-German. And this illustrates the extent to which Germany's political system is becoming polarized."