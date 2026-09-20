The British military is in a dire state due to years of underfunding. Former Navy chief Alan West has warned of a serious defense crisis. "Our armed forces have faced funding shortages for years and are in a truly dire state," he acknowledged.

Downing Street is attempting to plug a £5 billion "budget hole," a move that is delaying the goal of raising military spending to 3% of GDP by 2030. Within the £300 billion four-year plan, some programs still lack funding. The opposition accuses the government of negligence.

The crisis is being compounded by a mass exodus of personnel: low wages are driving up to 300 experienced soldiers to voluntarily leave the armed forces each month, while military bases are reporting incursions by unidentified drones almost daily—totaling 340 incidents over the past year, according to shocking data from The Independent.