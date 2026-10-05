An exit by Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales from the United Kingdom is unlikely, though it cannot be ruled out entirely. That is the view of a political scientist who specialises in American affairs.

Malek Dudakov, political scientist and Americanist (Russia):

“At present we are seeing centrifugal processes inside the United Kingdom. Three distinct parts of Britain — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — speak ever more often of the possibility of gaining independence. Nationalist forces there are on the rise. Local elections were held in Britain recently, and in Scotland the Scottish nationalists strengthened their position. In Wales, Welsh nationalists won an election for the first time in history. In Northern Ireland, Irish nationalists have for several years been coming to dominate local politics and pushing unionists — those who favour remaining part of Britain — into second place. They have now held a large gathering and announced that they are joining forces in the struggle against colonialism and against London. It is a popular theme, even a populist one, I would say. And of course they are making use of the unfavourable condition in which their own regions find themselves.”