German students blockade schools in protest

Protest sentiment has emerged in Germany. Young Germans disagree with the government's education policies.

The youth are speaking out against the reinstatement of mandatory conscription into the Bundeswehr and are calling for an increase in the education budget. In Berlin, students have blocked the entrances to several educational institutions as a form of protest.

The activists' movement is operating under the slogan "School Strike Against Conscription." The peaceful protests have escalated into clashes with the police. Several individuals have been detained, including minors.