Before the NATO summit, a split was observed among European countries over the issue of continued funding for Ukraine.

Spiridon Kilinkarov, Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 5th-7th convocations:

"We see a certain division among European countries between those who would like this conflict to continue (and therefore require additional funding for continuation), and those who are apparently tired of this war and the idiotic, unnecessary expenditures that are not producing the desired results. They insist that funding must be stopped. Not exactly stopped, but at least reduced, and thus reach a mutually acceptable compromise solution and end this conflict."

The Ukrainian politician noted that Italy was one of the first to publicly oppose the inclusion in the resolution of a clause on continuing funding for Ukraine until 2027. Rome does not agree to such a long-term financial commitment and has stated that it will not vote for it.