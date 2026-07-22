Media expert Oroskulov: US-Iran conflict could cause the collapse of the global dollar system

The US President issued a stern warning to Tehran, declaring that the US military would destroy bridges and power plants in Iran if the Islamic Republic attacked merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran's response was immediate. The Iranian news agency Tasnim, citing a military source, reported that if its civilian infrastructure were attacked, the Iranian Armed Forces would launch symmetrical strikes against US targets in the Middle East.

Amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, economists are once again talking about a new wave of economic crisis. Fuel prices in Europe are rising sharply again, and this is only the beginning.

Taalaibek Oroskulov, media expert (Kyrgyzstan):

"The crisis has begun to develop, and so on, and so forth, and then there's the financial side. If we look at it from the perspective of the global financial system, then we're talking about a crisis that many, including Western economists, have been talking about for the past 20 years. The US economy and the global dollar system in general are collapsing, this colossus with feet of clay. This factor, the war in the Middle East, can be cited as one of the alleged reasons for the destruction of the global dollar system. I emphasize, specifically the global dollar system. Accordingly, we are now at the beginning of the collapse of this system, which is compounded by the collapse of the capitalist system. In other words, we are witnessing a historical event not just the beginning of a crisis, but the beginning of the end—what Vladimir Ilyich Lenin wrote about in his works on imperialist wars."

The world could face the largest disruption to oil and fuel supplies in recent years due to escalating tensions between the US and Iran and threats to block Saudi oil exports from the Red Sea, Reuters warns.