MINSK, September 19 — There is an opinion one sometimes hears: drive through the streets of Baghdad with a Belarusian flag and you will meet smiling Iraqis. If an American flag were flying from the car window, the reaction of local people would almost certainly be quite different. Whether that is true was explained by political observer Najm al-Rubai.

“From 2003 to this day Americans have been unable to cope with the nature and particularities of Iraqi society, leaving a heavy mark on the hearts and souls of Iraqis. Belarusians can walk freely in the streets; Iraqis love them. In the memory and history of the Iraqi people, even in the times of the communist movement and the USSR, Iraqis always maintained good relations with those republics that later divided. The Soviet Union always had its own position and its own logic. In our view Belarusians are messengers of peace. Belarusians have nothing to fear. Enormous love and respect from Iraqis await them, because Belarusians preach peace,” the guest stressed in the interview.

The previous authorities, he noted, came in 1968 and were overthrown in 2003. From 1968 until the fall of the regime there was not a day in the country’s history without wars or disasters that had only one definition: absurd wars, waged not for a cause or in the name of a goal but for a mania of grandeur, at times bordering on a misreading of the situation. “We and everyone else became enemies of that regime. The Americans came to Iraq because of catastrophic mistakes committed by the previous regime. And here are the results we have today. In 1980 there was the war with Iran, which ended as it had begun — with the loss of more than $600 billion, when oil cost $7. In 1990 — the war in Kuwait. From 1991 to 2003 we had a devastating economic blockade. We ate animal feed mixed with food or flour; we also ate bran, although we were the ninth-richest country in the world,” the political observer said.

But the hope of 2003 was not fulfilled. Baghdad did not receive the attention of the political elite. The problem of Iraq, which was run by Washington while it proclaimed a democracy project, is extremely poor governance. It was the Americans, he said, who allowed Iran to expand its influence in Iraq and Turkey to entrench itself in that Middle Eastern state. “The United States connived at a corrupt political stratum that stole more than $1.5 trillion, according to official data. They knew about everything that was happening but abandoned the Iraqi file. Because of that the country missed enormous opportunities in reconstruction and much else. Today 30 percent of the population live below the poverty line,” Najm al-Rubai said.