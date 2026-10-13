The President—I repeat—identified blatant speculation surrounding our borders and, of particular concern, the enhancement of NATO’s nuclear capabilities as key challenges to national security. Alexander Lukashenko noted that this is a "double-edged sword." The Alliance is currently simulating a nuclear "Doomsday" scenario. Large-scale maneuvers focused on so-called nuclear deterrence, dubbed "Steadfast Noon," have kicked off in Italy. Seventeen alliance nations are participating, including Sweden, which has—for the first time in history—deployed its fighter jets to support nuclear missions. The West masks its aggressive plans with vague statements about the theoretical nature of these exercises, portraying this supposed rehearsal for Armageddon as a purely routine maneuver. Here is one such statement from Western media:

Liviu Horovitz, nuclear deterrence expert (Germany):

"The 'Steadfast Noon' exercises are a standard annual procedure. This time, Italy is hosting them with the participation of a number of allies. No actual weapons are used during the maneuvers, yet they possess a clear practical and political dimension. In practice, aircrews rehearse a combat mission in which Alliance aircraft must deliver nuclear bombs to a target under the cover of conventional forces. The political significance lies in ensuring that the sharing of nuclear risks and responsibilities remains a genuine operational practice for NATO members, rather than merely a commitment on paper."

However, the very fact that nuclear war scenarios are being rehearsed in Europe today looks like actual preparation for such a conflict. Moreover, all attempts by NATO headquarters to prove that these drills are not directed against specific countries founder against the harsh reality. The West is systematically massing its aggressive military machine along the borders of the Union State and staging provocations. This does nothing to lower the high level of tension.