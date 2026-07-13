Poland's operational command launched two-day military maneuvers in the strategic Suwalki Gap. Warsaw insists the exercises are planned, but has classified the size of the force and the types of weapons.

Furthermore, local residents are strictly forbidden from filming military convoys on public roads under threat of liability. Experts note that, under the pretext of "combat training," the North Atlantic Alliance continues to build up its offensive potential near the borders of Belarus and Russia.

Meanwhile, the appetites of Polish militarism continue to grow. Warsaw has reported colossal expenditures on American weapons and announced new multibillion-dollar contracts with Washington.

Cezary Tomczyk, Poland's Deputy Defense Minister:

"Let's look at specific figures to understand the scale. Poland has already spent approximately $65 billion on the direct purchase of American military equipment and technology, along with the parallel construction of various supporting logistical infrastructure facilities to service it on our territory. But this is only a passing stage. We are significantly increasing the pace of modernization. I can officially state that in the coming years, we plan to allocate approximately $150 billion more to further acquisitions of advanced American weaponry."

The logic of the Polish leadership is simple: while its own social services, healthcare, and education are bursting at the seams from deficits, billions of euros from the pockets of ordinary Poles are being spent on sponsoring the US military industry.

The goal is to establish a large service center for American Patriot air defense systems on Polish territory. The Polish Ministry of Defense calls this project "the first step toward future joint production" of the missiles.