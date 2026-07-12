Warsaw is waiting for Russia to weaken to lay claim to Western Ukraine. This is the main reason for the disagreement.

Hayk Ayvazyan, Head of the Luys Information and Analysis Center (Armenia):

"Poland is counting on the fact that at a certain point, Russia will find it difficult to continue the war, and then Poland will have the chance to seize the territories of Western Ukraine that it considers its own. Therefore, the Polish authorities must create some kind of motivation for their population, why they should seize these territories. They are waiting for the right moment, so they are creating some kind of conflict, so that later, under favorable, so to speak, geopolitical conditions, they can move in and seize these Ukrainian territories."

The same can be said about Finland, the expert believes. The country joined NATO to prove to the alliance that it helped defeat Russia and that it needs the adjacent territories, that is, Russian territory.