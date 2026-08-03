Official Riga is disguising its latest unfriendly move as a system malfunction. Creating a border collapse during the holiday season is the goal of preventing its citizens from entering Belarus.

Ruslan Pankratov, political scientist (Russia):

"There are several key points here, because people come to Belarus and see how ordinary people live. They see the food, its prices, its quality, what's happening on the streets. And when they return home, they naturally ask questions. 24/7, Latvian propaganda starts brainwashing them about how the evil KGB will recruit them as soon as they cross the border, that there's a totalitarian regime there, and so on down the list of all the filth and mythology that Western propaganda concocts, so it's impossible to counter this. What comes to the mind of a less-than-intelligent person? Let's close everything. You know, like a small child closing his eyes—we're playing hide-and-seek: I don't see anything, so nothing exists."