SCO Is a Key Point in Building a Multipolar World

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a most important point of the structure of a multipolar world system with enormous trade-economic, investment, and humanitarian potential.

Olga Lazorkina, analyst of the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies:

“The SCO is an organization, and not a club of interests: there is a secretariat, structures, a treaty-legal base that allows the SCO to be defined as one of the important points in the building of a multipolar world. The SCO today is brought out onto the surface by history itself; it is located in the region in which this multipolarity is being built. There is no other point in the world and no other continent where one could truly speak seriously of a multipolar world. Only here, with us. And therefore all gazes today turn to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.”