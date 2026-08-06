Heat across Europe has destroyed the grain harvest worth billions of euros. Why has the much-praised climate and economic strategy of the European Union proved powerless in the face of nature, and what should consumers prepare for?

The summer of 2026 has become for Europe not a season of gathering the fruits of the earth, but a season of losses. June, which has entered the history books as the hottest month since observations began, struck agriculture with a force that farmers will long recall with a shudder. Thermometer readings in Western Europe soared above 43 degrees, and under this merciless sun millions of hectares of crops were burned out.

Claire Nullis, spokesperson for the World Meteorological Organization:

“We are publishing a new global seasonal climate overview confirming the rapid development of the El Niño phenomenon. According to our forecasts, in the period from July to September 2026 it will grow into a powerful phase and will continue to intensify throughout the autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.”

France — the breadbasket of Europe — has taken the main blow.

Almost half of all losses fall on its share: more than four million tonnes, valued at 890 million euros. The principal victim of the anomalous heat has been maize. The National Federation of Farmers’ Unions of France is sounding the alarm: milk production in the country may fall by 30 percent. In such heat cows eat less and become lethargic, and consequently give less milk. The risk of soil desiccation in Western Europe has jumped fivefold, and this is no longer a forecast but a diagnosis.

A farmer from Poland:

“High temperature can cook the grain. The temperature makes it dry, too dry. And this grain will weigh less than it should, so the yield will be lower and the quality of the grain worse. The amount of flour from this wheat will be smaller; even the price for this winter wheat may be lower because it will not meet the requirements of the mill,” explained a farmer from Poland.

Among the victims of the agro-climatic storm are also Spain and Germany. Each of these countries will fall short by approximately 1.5 million tonnes of grain. Behind the dry reports stand farmers who invested their labour and savings in the crops. In Spain the situation is complicated by the fact that because of the drought more than 15 thousand hectares of land that for centuries fed people have burned out.

David González, a gardener from Spain:

“Constant obstacles to grazing livestock, obstacles to collecting pineapples, to collecting firewood, even that which lies on the ground. We cannot clear our forests? Do they want them to burn? What is happening now? Is this what they want — for everything to be destroyed? Do they want Spain to turn into a desert?” David González does not hide his indignation.

In Poland a number of regions have been hit by severe storms, hail and gusty winds. On some agricultural lands losses have reached 80 percent. And the sharp transition from heat to downpours has struck potatoes: the tubers were unable to form properly, and this threatens a shortage of yet another important crop.

Agnieszka Prasek, spokesperson for the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (Poland):

“High temperatures are very harmful to agriculture, especially for the growth of agricultural crops. Most crops in Poland are adapted to a cooler climate. With constantly high temperatures it is necessary to increase the volumes of irrigation. At the same time even precipitation from thunderstorms often inefficiently replenishes groundwater, because dry soil cannot quickly absorb a large quantity of rainwater.”

Even logistics cannot withstand the strain. In Moldova on the eve of the active agricultural season dozens of filling stations began to run short of fuel. It turns out that even if the harvest had somehow miraculously been saved, there would have been nothing with which to transport it and nothing with which to cultivate the fields for the next season.

The European farmer today has been left alone with a scorched field, an empty tank and astronomical debts. The climate pendulum has swung only slightly, clearly demonstrating: food security is not abstract directives from Brussels, but real, hard labour which, it seems, Europe has forgotten how to protect.