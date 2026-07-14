The German economy is experiencing a serious crisis. The refusal of cheap Russian energy and pressure on trade ties with China have taken their toll. Expert Yuri Krupnov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Institute of Demography, Migration and Regional Development (Russia), explained what else lies behind the decline in production.

“Why do major economic problems exist? There are three clear reasons. The first is the refusal of relatively cheap Russian energy carriers compared to American ones. This is a fundamental factor; German industrialists still cannot come to their senses. The second point is that Germany is being broken through the rupture of its ties with China, because Germany has moved a huge amount of productive forces to China. The third point is the end of an era. Thirty-five years have already passed since 1991. For these 35 years the global capitalist world has largely lived off the collapse of the USSR and the enormous reserves of the former Soviet republics, where the USSR had created an outstanding economic system. In fact, all capitalist countries lived off these reserves,” Krupnov concluded.