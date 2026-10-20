Aleksandar Vučić reckons that a third world war is inevitable. In an interview with Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak, the politician—who stepped down as President of Serbia in September—discussed the preparations for war currently underway in European nations, including Germany and the Scandinavian countries.

Aleksandar Vučić, former President of Serbia:

"I know someone from Rheinmetall—a very intelligent man. The Germans have made exceptional progress in this industrial sector. They have increased their profits seventeenfold—not by 17 percent, but by a factor of 17. They are hard at work, building one factory after another. Claiming a need to defend against Russia, Europe is arming itself at a dramatic pace. How could anyone miss this? It’s so obvious."

"In your view, is a world war inevitable? Would it be a miracle if it didn't happen?" Sobchak asked.

"I would be the happiest person in the world if I were wrong, but I fear that I am not," Aleksandar Vučić replied.

The EU is ramping up its defense capabilities.

Europe is purposefully preparing for war: EU member states are increasing their military budgets. Along the borders with the Union State, logistics infrastructure is being actively modernized, additional multinational battalion groups are being deployed, and new military bases are being established.

Military production is expanding, yet European citizens themselves are adamantly opposed to fighting. EU militaries are facing a severe personnel crisis and a chronic shortage of new recruits.