2026 Winter Olympics: What will be the eligibility requirements for Belarusians and Russians?

Only 139 days remain until the main event of the quadrennial – the Winter Olympics. This week, Milan hosted the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee. A final decision has been made regarding the participation of Belarusians and Russians in the February multi-sport forum, as well as the final eligibility criteria.

The agency will continue to follow the same approach it took at the Summer Games in Paris. All conditions, which are virtually identical to those at the Olympics in France, have already been published on the official website.

Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee:

"We are in close contact with all NOCs. We need to ensure they remain involved even in difficult times, to ensure they can return at some point. We are pleased with how the admission process worked in Paris. We discussed ensuring fairness and other aspects. It was decided that everything will remain as is. A special commission, involving international federations, worked in Paris to verify neutral status, and the same will be done in Milan. We decided not to change anything."