25 years ago Belarus refused to sell Gomselmash and started developing combine harvester industry
This week the agrarians celebrated an important date. 25 years ago we made a fundamental decision to develop the domestic combine harvester. Some specialists back then in the far 1996 called to sell "Gomselmash". Alexander Lukashenko didn't listen to them and did it his own way to create a successful industry.
The head of state went on a working trip to Logoisk District in order to see for himself the condition and prospects of development of the domestic agricultural engineering industry. There was much to see and listen to. The Belarusian leader noted that there were problems in the fields - minor violations and deficiencies require constant control and lightning-fast solutions (video).
