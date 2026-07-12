A Partnership That Works Both Ways: Belarus and Uzbekistan Create New Economic Bridges

Central Asia, and Uzbekistan in particular, is emerging as one of the world’s new centres of economic growth. With a population of nearly forty million, the country is investing heavily in the development of all sectors of its economy. Reliable partners are helping it along the way — and Belarus is among them. The two countries share a deep mutual understanding, something clearly reflected in the regular meetings between their leaders.

Both sides are placing particular emphasis on interregional cooperation. The recent Third Forum of Regions demonstrated this approach in action. By establishing joint production facilities in the regions and districts of both countries, the partners aim to reach a second billion dollars in bilateral trade. Many joint projects have already been launched, and tangible results are beginning to appear.

A New Cable Factory in Akhangaran

One of the most promising projects is the joint cable manufacturing plant that began operations in early summer. Located in the Akhangaran district’s free economic zone, the enterprise produces cables primarily for export, as the domestic Uzbek market is already well supplied. The project brings European technologies to Uzbekistan and benefits from proximity to the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex, allowing the company to purchase copper at preferential rates.

The plant currently employs around eighty people, with plans to at least double the workforce. Local specialists are being trained in two stages: Belarusian experts first teach them on site, after which the most promising Uzbek employees are sent to Belarus for further training. Four specialists have already completed this programme.

Tractors Assembled in Uzbekistan

Another successful example of cooperation can be found in the city of Nurafshon in the Tashkent region. Here, Belarusian tractors are not only sold but also assembled. Large components, such as front axles and frames, arrive from Belarus, while more and more parts are gradually being produced locally. Over one thousand tractors have already been assembled, and the next batches will feature significantly higher levels of localisation.

Uzbekistan possesses vast mineral resources, and its mining enterprises require reliable, high-quality machinery with good after-sales service. Belarusian equipment has earned strong trust here, dating back to Soviet times. Both MTZ tractors and BELAZ mining trucks are well known and respected across the country.

Uzbek Investors in Belarus

Cooperation works in both directions. A group of Uzbek investors has decided to relocate part of their livestock operations from the Kashkadarya region to Belarus’s Vitebsk region. They have leased facilities and 240 hectares of land, where they plan to grow fodder crops and raise cattle for meat. The project began with seventy animals and aims to increase the herd fivefold.

Trade in Food and Spices

Belarusian consumers have long appreciated Uzbek dried fruits and spices. One Uzbek entrepreneur who came to Belarus to study decided to stay and build a successful business producing seasonings, particularly the traditional blend for plov. After seventeen years of operation, he notes the absence of corruption as one of the key advantages of doing business in Belarus.

At the same time, Belarusian products are gaining popularity in Uzbekistan. A year ago, a chain of stores selling Belarusian goods opened in Tashkent under the name “Gifts of Belarus”. Dairy products, especially butter, have proven particularly popular among local customers.

The strongest foundation of this partnership remains the human connection. Despite the thousands of kilometres separating the two countries, Belarus and Uzbekistan increasingly see each other as close and natural partners. Where there is genuine desire to communicate and build a shared future, new mutually beneficial projects continue to emerge naturally and confidently.