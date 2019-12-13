A. Lukashenko visits Granit enterprise in Mikashevichi

To activate work on foreign markets and remove barriers on the domestic one! These instructions were given by the President today, visiting Granit enterprise in Mikashevichi.

It is the largest producer of crushed stone not only in our country but also in Europe! For more than 40 years, mountain rock has been mined in the industrial quarry Mikashevichi. At the same time, the plant is implementing an investment project to build a new mining plant on the basis of a nearby deposit! It will provide the enterprise with raw materials. Today Granit is trying to solve the complexities of selling its products. The pandemic affected the plant's work: closed borders resulted in a drop in exports. Alexander Lukashenko demanded to take control of the situation by increasing shipments abroad!

The President was also shown new technologies for the extraction of crushed granite. Domestic technology in operation. 5G communication ensures uninterrupted data transmission and does not require the presence of a driver in the BelAZ vehicle. The Head of State appreciated the advanced technologies at the observation deck. Today foreign manufacturers have become interested in them.

After that Alexander Lukashenko talked with the employees of Granit enterprise. The staff of the plant is large - over 2000 people! The President assured that all necessary measures will be taken in the near future so that the enterprise does not experience difficulties in the domestic market. Assistance will be provided to expand the enterprise by the government, including removing barriers with Russia. "Your market needs to be supported more actively", - Alexander Lukashenko is sure.