A. Lukashenko holds meeting to discuss all nuances of Harvest-2021

The President is holding a meeting at which all the nuances of the Harvest-2021 are discussed. More than a million tons of grain has already been threshed. It is important to act proactively in order to organize the work of equipment and people without problems. The situation in the fields this year is not easy. The weather makes the situation complicated for the agrarians. And it may become worse. Therefore, one needs to keep pace! All crops have to be collected practically at the same time. But the President is sure that discipline and a competent strategy in organizing a harvesting campaign will provide for rich harvests.