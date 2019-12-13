3.41 RUB
A. Lukashenko holds meeting to discuss all nuances of Harvest-2021
The President is holding a meeting at which all the nuances of the Harvest-2021 are discussed. More than a million tons of grain has already been threshed. It is important to act proactively in order to organize the work of equipment and people without problems. The situation in the fields this year is not easy. The weather makes the situation complicated for the agrarians. And it may become worse. Therefore, one needs to keep pace! All crops have to be collected practically at the same time. But the President is sure that discipline and a competent strategy in organizing a harvesting campaign will provide for rich harvests.
The President demands to comply with the main requirements for the forthcoming harvesting - the pace and quality. It is important to avoid loss of grain! They amount to about a million tons annually. The State Control and the Ministry of Internal Affairs in this regard strictly control the use of equipment. An audit of its readiness is conducted. About 10% of harvesters are out of order today! Also, the inspectors close all channels of theft of grain and fuel. And the governors solve the problem of shortage of mechanic workers on farms. It is necessary additionally to attract about one and a half thousand combiners.
