Vitebsk farmers harvest million tons of grain

More than 90% of the grain is harvested. Postavy District threshed almost 60 thousand tons of grain. Vitebsk and Orsha Districts have already contributed 100 tons each. The average yield is higher than last year. The leaders of the campaign are honored in the fields of Zaozerie farm. New equipment helps to thresh grain without loss.



All districts of Vitebsk Region were involved in the sowing of winter crops. Corn will be harvested soon.



