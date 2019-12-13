Alexander Lukashenko: Economy is the priority of priorities

All financial activities should be subordinated to the interests of the economy. They are in priority. This was said by the President today while discussing the work of the banking system.

Alexander Lukashenko met with the chairman of the National Bank, as well as First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Head of Administration, Minister of Finance and Deputy Head of the Foreign Ministry. The report centered on the general situation as well as the existing problems.

In the current difficult conditions, the National Bank in cooperation with the government ensure price and financial stability. The regulator together with the Council of Ministers is responsible for economic growth.

"The main actors involved in the economy and finance in Belarus are present. I think it would be appropriate to discuss the main problems. It is the problems that we have in the credit and financial sphere, first of all. At the same time, I would like to warn: if we talk in general terms, the economy is the priority of priorities. All financial activities should be subordinated to the interests of the economy. No matter what it costs us. This is the main thing. Otherwise, why such a financial system," emphasized the Belarusian leader.