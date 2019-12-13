Alexander Lukashenko inspects fields in Alexandria and demonstrates experimental crops

These fields are located just at the junction of two regions - Vitebsk and Mogilev. Last season barley was sown in Alexandria, this season other crops followed. The main experiment is with sunflowers, and they also grow different varieties of wheat, lupine, peas and even clover. "Winter barley has future!" - repeatedly declared the President while talking to agrarians. And in these fields, one could say, the experiment with a crop that surpasses other grains in terms of yields began. The experience turned out to be successful, just as in its time with rape.