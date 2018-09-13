PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Amkodor-Logoisk strengthening its positions

Amkodor-Logoisk is strengthening its positions. The enterprise is being modernized. In the short term, they will annually produce 360 units of forestry equipment, instead of 120. There will be 300 new jobs. The equipment for the timber industry is in demand: this year the plant made the first deliveries to Poland and France.

This Sunday the Day of Workers of Forest and Timber Industry is celebrated in our country.

