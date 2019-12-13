3.40 RUB
"AMKODOR" plans to expand range of vehicles for timber industry
"AMKODOR" will expand the line of vehicles for the timber industry. Now they are discussing the implementation of the innovative projects aimed at expanding the line of vehicles, increasing the volume of their production and localization of component base production. It should be said that now the holding manufactures 125 models and modifications of machinery. All enterprises are integrated into a single technological chain.
