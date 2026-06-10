3.84 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.20 BYN
Annual Inflation in Belarus in May Amounted to 4.8%
Annual inflation in Belarus was 4.8% in May. In April and March, it was 5.4%, according to Belstat.
Moreover, prices increased by 0.1% in May and by 2.6% year-to-date.
Compared to the same period last year, food prices increased by 4.9% in May. Compared to April 2026, they decreased by 0.2%. Non-food prices increased by 2% in May compared to May 2025 and by 0.1% compared to April of this year.
Services saw the biggest increase in May 2026. Compared to the same period last year, they increased by 8.5% and by 0.4% compared to April. Analysts at the Eurasian Development Bank believe the decline in inflation was due to falling prices for seasonal fruits and vegetables.
As a reminder, according to government forecasts, inflation in the country should not exceed 7% by the end of the year.