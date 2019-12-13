Cars, motorcycles, household appliances and electronics - "Great Stone" invites to exhibition of goods from China

Belarus is building friendly relations with China. Last year, our trade turnover set a record. Positive dynamics for the first five months of 2023: the parties traded more than $3.7 million. This was announced today by the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in our country Xie Xiaoyun.

The industrial park "Great Stone" opened an exhibition of goods from the Celestial Empire. The large-scale exhibition features products from hundreds of companies: cars and motorcycles, various equipment and materials, as well as household appliances and electronics. Many of the items are import-substitutes.

Alexander Yaroshenko, Head of Administration of the Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park "Great Stone":

"The main task of the exhibition is for the enterprises of the Republic of Belarus and the People's Republic of China to find here, to apply here as residents and carry out joint production of import-substituting products."

He Zhenwei, Chairman of China Overseas Enterprises Development Association:

"The today's exhibition will promote trade between China and Belarus. There used to be European machines and equipment. Now there are new opportunities, new chances for Chinese enterprises. "