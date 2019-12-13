How to remain calm and not to lose ourselves in the modern world of challenges and threats? After all, for us, Belarusians, happiness is peace. For others, happiness is business based on blood.



What purpose do the globalists pursue, why do they need Macron in power in France and Johnson's clownery? Alexei Avdonin deconstructs the hidden interconnections between politics and economics.



In April, the Christian world celebrated Easter. On this holiday, the values of humanity are felt most keenly. We see how a complex war is waged against us, the Slavs. The priorities, aspirations and heroes of entire nations are changing. People are ready to betray their own people, to destroy the economy and the country for the sake of artificial symbols.



On Easter, the President gave a clear definition of happiness for us, the Belarusians.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



I want to say only one thing to the Belarusians: we have only one happiness. We have to preserve our land. Take care of Belarus. If you lose your land, you will have no health and happiness, you will have no money, no salt and you will have no children.



Our enemies want to stifle Belarus' simple economic happiness by means of sanctions, depriving us, Belarusians, of the opportunity to work on our own land and enterprises, to create our own goods and services. A sophisticated economic war has been waged against us since 2020. Its goal is to force us to be poor and to buy their goods with their loans. But we are withstanding the onslaught. The economy is not collapsing, but growing.



If they fail in economy, they will try to provoke us in a military way. Now we see how NATO is actively continuing to concentrate its troops on the western and southern borders with Belarus. Stirring up the spirit of militarism and enmity, the USA provides an opportunity to supply old weapons to Europe and create its economic happiness on the blood. Amid expectations of increased military expenditures of NATO countries, the shares of defense companies have outpaced the global market in terms of growth rates. Their self-purpose is clear: to weaken Russia and all the integration associations in the Eurasian space. The Pentagon is also openly announcing such plans.



A special military operation in Ukraine frustrates the plans of globalists and George Soros to turn our neighbor into a bridgehead for a fight with the Union State. Here is the U.S. Secretary of Economy stating that the idea of excluding Russia from the G20 ended up and was not supported.



However, the globalists represented by the Soros family managed to keep Macron in power in France. What does it give to Europe? A project to strengthen the leading positions of Paris and to weaken Germany and Italy will be implemented. This will lead to a clash of political elites in Europe and strengthen the rift within the European Union.



The ordinary French understand this. They took to the streets, but their voice was brutally suppressed by the police.



The globalists are building their economic happiness on the misery and suffering of ordinary European workers. Shortages of goods, rising fuel prices, bankruptcy, unemployment and poverty are all patterns of unequal distribution of happiness, with the state acting not in the interests of the working people, but subordinate to global elites.



So Boris Johnson, instead of dealing with the domestic problems of his British citizens, is actively touring and masquerading in India, trying to persuade Delhi to oppose Russia and China. And in the meantime the British are forced to immerse themselves in the era of Dickens and bask in coal. The country plans to open a new mine and start mining coal for the first time in 30 years.



Against this backdrop, how can you not get nervous? 73% of Americans are "on the verge of a nervous breakdown" because of the endless crises.



They are nervous, and we are working, restoring contaminated areas after Chernobyl - putting lands into agricultural rotation. We deal with the problems and systematically, step by step, bring everything back to life. We have enough budget and raise salaries. But to make it happen, we need to work closely on the economy.



