BelNPP generates 25.4 billion kWh of electricity

Belarusian NPP has already generated a total of 25.4 billion kWh of electricity. This allowed to replace 6.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas. And the figures are growing every day, said Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich.

The power consumption is increasing in the country. The growth is ensured by the real sector of the economy and the population, primarily in those areas, where incentive measures have been introduced and are in force. These are electric transportation, use of clean energy for heating and hot water supply.

Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of Belarus:

In order to meet the growing demand of the real sector of the economy of the population for electric energy, the modernization of the electric grid infrastructure has been ensured. First of all, it is the modernization and construction of power transmission lines. In 2023, the volume of reconstruction and construction of networks amounted to 2.7 thousand kilometers, in 2022, for example, it was 1700 kilometers, for 2024 the task is to reach at least 3 thousand kilometers of construction and modernization of power lines.