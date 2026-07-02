Belarus and Indonesia sign agreements worth tens of millions of dollars

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko announced this in Jakarta following talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, BelTA reports.

Alexander Lukashenko thanked the Indonesian President for the invitation to visit the country and for the warm welcome extended to the Belarusian delegation.

The leaders of Belarus and Indonesia approved a roadmap for developing cooperation between the countries.

"I fondly recall my previous visit to Indonesia, which took place in 2013. I am pleased to note how quickly your beautiful country is changing and how confidently its economy is growing," he said. "I am pleased that as a result of our visit to Indonesia, following talks with the President of Indonesia in Minsk, and thanks to the work of our ministers, members of the entire delegation, and business representatives, we have already concluded contracts worth tens of millions of dollars."

The head of state noted that he and his Indonesian counterpart had planned this visit a year ago. "I say this so that people in Belarus understand that this visit is entirely planned. We agreed long ago to meet here and discuss our plans and the roadmap. And that is what we have done," Alexander Lukashenko stated.